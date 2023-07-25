Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool cleared to practice Wednesday

For the first time this offseason, Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have his top three wide receivers on the field when training camp kicks off Wednesday.

While DJ Moore is already proving to be worth the hype, Chicago was without Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool for the offseason program. Mooney was rehabbing from a fractured ankle suffered last November. Claypool participated in the first week of OTAs, but he’s been dealing with soft tissue issues, which kept him sidelined, ever since.

Claypool was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday, but he was taken off it on Tuesday. General manager Ryan Poles explained Claypool’s one-day stint on the PUP list was precautionary.

“Just needed an extra day or two to get him right,” Poles said Tuesday. “We’re excited about him. He’s been working hard, spending extra time with our staff getting up to speed.”

Mooney missed the entirety of the offseason as he rehabbed from his ankle injury, alongside teammates Eddie Jackson and Jack Sanborn. Poles said Mooney has been cleared to practice, but there’s an individual plan to get him going in camp. The Bears will look to the training staff to make sure they’re not pushing him too slow or too fast.

“He has worked his butt off with the training staff,” Poles said.

With Fields looking to take a step forward in the passing game, it’ll certainly help to have his top three receivers together on the field for the first time this offseason.

