Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. predicted his first career TD vs. Vikings

Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. called his shot against the Vikings.

After a costly muffed punt in his NFL debut last week against the Giants, the third-round rookie predicted he’d get his first NFL reception and touchdown in Week 5.

“I’m gonna do anything I can to get into the endzone. Yes, indeed,” Jones said earlier this week, via NBC Sports Chicago. “Whatever it takes. If somebody’s in my way, they better move because they’re gonna get run over.”

Jones played exclusively on special teams in Week 4 as he recovered from a hamstring injury. But on his first offensive snap against the Vikings, Jones scored a nine-yard touchdown on a jet sweep to bring the Bears to within five points.

