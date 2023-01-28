Bears' WR Velus Jones Jr. buys jugs machine for the offseason

Velus Jones Jr. buys jugs machine for the offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. purchased a jugs machine to work with for the offseason, according to Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron.

Similar to Darnell Mooney, who purchased a jugs machine with his first NFL paycheck, Jones conceded to the same notion to improve for his sophomore season.

Mooney purchased two jugs machines, in fact, one for his house – which he posted videos of on his social media accounts – and another machine for his high school to train at when he visits home during the offseason.

Jones, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft for the Bears, recorded an underwhelming season for his rookie debut. He failed to record double-digit catches for just over 100 yards.

He held the title of the team's kick/punt returner, yet lost his punt returning job because of two crucial muffed punts in the first and third weeks of the season. On the flip side, he averaged the third most yardage for kick returns this season, punching in 27.6 yards per return.

