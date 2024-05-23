Bears WR Rome Odunze expected to return to practice next week

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of organized team activities, which kicked off earlier this week and run through the end of the month.

There were several notable absences — due to a variety of undisclosed reasons, which is to be expected during voluntary workouts. That included rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who was held out due his hamstring.

Odunze missed the final practice of rookie minicamp due to hamstring tightness, and it’s clear the team isn’t rushing him back. But it sounds like good news is on the way.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told the media that Odunze is expected to return to practice next week. During Thursday’s practice, Odunze was spotted doing some light work and stretches.

Rome Odunze (hamstring) is expected to return to practice next week. He stretched and did some light work today. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) May 23, 2024

Odunze was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, joining No. 1 pick quarterback Caleb Williams as part of Chicago’s impactful class.

Odunze joins a loaded receiver room also featuring two of the game’s best in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, where it could very well be a race to 1,000 receiving yards in 2024.

While Odunze hasn’t yet been on the field with his veteran teammates, he’s already gotten to start building chemistry with Williams both before and after the draft, including during rookie minicamp. Once he’s able to get back on the field, that should continue.

