Bears WR Riley Ridley has a ‘great opportunity’ in Week 9 vs. Titans

When the Chicago Bears selected wide receiver Riley Ridley in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the general reaction from draft media was that GM Ryan Pace landed a steal.

“I think [the Bears] got the best route runner this year,” Jeremiah said of Ridley shortly after the pick was made. “I think this is a perfect fit in this offense, tremendous value. [The Bears] just got a top 50 player, in my opinion.”

The excitement surrounding the Ridley pick has worn off over the last 1.5 seasons. Ridley’s been a non-factor in Matt Nagy’s offense…literally.

Ridley appeared in just five games as a rookie and finished his first season as a pro with six catches for 69 yards. He has yet to suit up for a game this year.

That will change Sunday against the Titans, however. Javon Wims’ two-game suspension and the release of veteran Ted Ginn means there are fewer pass-catchers for Ridley to jump, and the Bears are expecting him to contribute in what’s quickly turning into a must-win game for Chicago.

“It’s a great opportunity for Riley,” offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. “Not only do I know we may need him to step up to help us win this week, but I’m really pulling for him personally.”

Ridley flashed some playmaking upside in the Bears’ season finale last year when he hauled-in three catches for 54 yards. It appeared to be the table-setter for a potential breakout second season. That hasn’t happened.

At least, not yet. Ridley has a chance to jumpstart his career over the next couple of weeks and become a bigger part of the Bears’ plans in 2020 and beyond.