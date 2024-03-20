New Bears WR Keenan Allen meets Caleb Williams at USC Pro Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An unexpected member of the Bears contingency showed up for Caleb Williams’ Pro day at USC on Wednesday. New wide receiver Keenan Allen was spotted on the sidelines before Williams took the field, and even said hello to the presumptive No. 1 overall pick.

Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw ) arrives at USC pro day AND greets former Charger WR Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen).



I’m sure these two are going to connect a lot more with the Chicago Bears this season.



More tonight at 10:45pm on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/tK2Oz3J82w — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 20, 2024

Allen is most likely still in the process of moving from Los Angeles to Chicago, so it was probably easy for him to stop by USC’s campus to meet the man many expect to be leading the Bears offense next season.

In addition to Allen, GM Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph were spotted along with other Bears brass.

Williams opted out of drills at the NFL Combine, so this is the first time the Bears (and every other NFL team) will get to watch him throw up close. However, watching Williams run drills is not really the main event for the Bears. Williams already has plenty of spectacular game tape, so watching him throw in shorts won’t do much (if anything) to sway the Bears about his talent. Rather, the Bears will gear up to meet Williams personally for the second time. The team got the opportunity to speak with Williams briefly at the Combine, but they want to ensure they get a good character evaluation on Williams before making their final decision that he’s the guy for them. Wednesday’s meeting will be another data point in that evaluation, with things likely wrapping up when Williams meets the Bears privately for his top-30 visit.

The NFL draft begins on Apr. 25.

