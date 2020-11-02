Bears WR Javon Wims suspended two games for punching Saints DB
Punishment has been handed down to Bears receiver Javon Wims following his ejection from Sunday’s game against the Saints. Wims punched Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson twice — in the helmet — which instigated a melee on the field early in the third quarter. Wims has been suspended for two games, the NFL announced on Monday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wims will appeal his suspension. Bears head coach Matt Nagy called Wims’ actions “completely unacceptable,” and it something that ended up costing his team early in the third quarter in Chicago’s 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints.