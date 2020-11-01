Bears WR Javon Wims gets himself ejected by throwing haymakers at Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Frank Schwab

You won’t see a player go out of his way to throw haymakers at an opponent, but Javon Wims was looking for a fight.

The Chicago Bears receiver found New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J Gardner-Johnson and threw not one but two huge punches to Gardner-Johnson’s head. It appeared he was backing up Bears teammate Anthony Miller, who had just gotten into it with Gardner-Johnson.

This is one of the easiest ejections any NFL official will have.

Wims was standing up for his teammate. That makes it a little more palatable.

Still, Wims deserved the ejection and had to know it was coming. He could face a suspension too. At least he got his money’s worth with his two punches.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims (83) got ejected for throwing two punches against the Saints. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

