Bears WR Javon Wims gets himself ejected by throwing haymakers at Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson

You won’t see a player go out of his way to throw haymakers at an opponent, but Javon Wims was looking for a fight.
The Chicago Bears receiver found New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J Gardner-Johnson and threw not one but two huge punches to Gardner-Johnson’s head. It appeared he was backing up Bears teammate Anthony Miller, who had just gotten into it with Gardner-Johnson.
This is one of the easiest ejections any NFL official will have.
Wow. I mean, not smart, but Gardner-Johnson poked Miller in the face. Wims was protecting his guy, and knocked his head off 👀 pic.twitter.com/GjySuZNJkd— WhiskeyRanger (@WhiskeyRanger29) November 1, 2020
Wims was standing up for his teammate. That makes it a little more palatable.
Still, Wims deserved the ejection and had to know it was coming. He could face a suspension too. At least he got his money’s worth with his two punches.
More from Yahoo Sports: