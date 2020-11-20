Bears WR Javon Wims is back on the active roster following roster exemption

The Chicago Bears had a decision to make regarding wide receiver Javon Wims. The Bears were granted a roster exemption for Wims following the lifting of his two-game suspension after he threw punches at New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

It wouldn’t have been a surprise if the Bears decided to part ways with Wims following his actions. But it sounds like Chicago is giving Wims another chance as he’s officially back on their active roster following that roster exemption.

Javon Wims is officially back on the #Bears active roster. Had a roster exemption the last 2 days. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 19, 2020

Wims was provoked by Gardner-Johnson, who has a reputation for running his mouth and getting into it with receivers. He was the one that got into a fight with Saints receiver Michael Thomas at practice.

And Gardner-Johnson’s reputation was something that certainly preceded him as receivers coach Mike Furrey warned Wims and the Bears’ receivers to steer clear of him prior to them taking the field when Wims went after Gardner-Johnson.

“I called Javon that night when I got home after the game and I told Javon, I said the most disappointing thing that occurred from that event was the fact that I just sat there on the bench prior to that play and told every single one of you, ‘Do not get involved with 22. Do not retaliate. Don’t put your hands on him. Don’t head-butt him. Get back in the huddle.’” Furrey said. “So the way I handled that, the biggest thing was the communication to learn a lesson – that when someone’s trying to protect you from maybe ruining your career, you need to listen.

“It’s unfortunate that that situation happened, but I think it’s even more unfortunate and disappointing that we addressed it right before it happened. That was the most disappointing part about it.”

The Bears were down to just Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller and Riley Ridley at receiver with Wims’ serving his suspension.

