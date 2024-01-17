Bears WR DJ Moore wants to retire in Chicago

DJ Moore’s first season with the Chicago Bears was certainly a memorable one.

Moore, who was acquired in a trade of the No. 1 pick with the Carolina Panthers, had a career year with 96 receptions for 1,364 receiving yards and eight touchdowns — all career-highs. He was also part of one of the NFL’s best 1-2 punches with quarterback Justin Fields, whose future is uncertain.

The Bears have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft — for the second straight year — where general manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make whether to stick with Fields or draft a rookie, like Caleb Williams.

Moore has been vocal in his support of Fields throughout the season, and he’d love to run it back with QB1 in 2024.

“I know it’s all up to them, but my honest opinion is my opinion,” Moore said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I get paid enough, but I don’t get paid enough to make those decisions.

But even amid uncertainty at the quarterback position, Moore made it clear he wants to be in Chicago for the long-term — perhaps for the rest of his career.

“I would like to do at least five years here and then, shoot, maybe retire here,” Moore told ESPN. “That’s always the goal.

“I thought I was going to be in Carolina forever. I was there for five years and I don’t want to be here shorter than that. I’m looking forward to that.”

Moore signed a three-year, $61.8 million deal with the Panthers in March 2022, which means his current contract keeps him in Chicago through 2025. Then Poles will have an important decision to make about Moore, who’s hoping to remain with the Bears for the rest of his NFL career.

