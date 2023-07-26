Bears WR DJ Moore speaks to importance of chemistry with Justin Fields

New Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was the talk of the offseason program given how quickly his chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields developed.

Moore met with the media at Halas Hall on Tuesday, where he spoke to the importance of having chemistry with his quarterback — both on and off the field. And that understanding has helped develop Fields and Moore’s rapport.

“It’s never overrated to have chemistry with somebody,” Moore said. “Me and Justin, we’ve got chemistry on and off the field, so that’s a plus. Same with me and P.J. (Walker). It’s always a plus. It’s more than just football at the end of the day when you meet somebody. So forever going to be friends with Justin outside of here.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chicago acquired Moore in a trade package from the Panthers in exchange for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a move that could very well be franchise-altering considering Moore gives Fields a true No. 1 wide receiver to help take him to the next level.

Moore already has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name in five years, and that’s been with subpar quarterback play. Now, Moore gets a chance to thrive with a rising star in Fields, where the two are sure to be the main attraction this summer and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire