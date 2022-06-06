Bears WR Darnell Mooney makes insane catch at his youth football camp

There’s been a lot of criticism surrounding the Bears receiving corps heading into the 2022 season. But Darnell Mooney is the proven commodity among the group.

Mooney, a former fifth-round pick, had an impressive rookie season and followed it up with a 1,000-yard receiving season last year. Now, he’s Justin Fields’ top weapon heading into Year 3, where he’ll be the focus for opposing defenses.

But outside of Mooney, there are question marks. While Byron Pringle and third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr. have potential, they’re unproven. Which makes Mooney even more important heading into 2022.

Simeon Kelley shared a video of Mooney making an insane (and dangerous) catch while being defended by young athletes at his youth football camp over the weekend.

As you can imagine, many Bears fans are feeling nervous when the team’s top wideout is making a dangerous catch like that during a football camp.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney with a crazy catch at his youth camp. (Video via simeon.kelley/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4zqjemHv2W — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 5, 2022

Mooney is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, and he’s now WR1 with Allen Robinson departing in free agency. While Mooney has had his share of success in his first two seasons, he’s far from satisfied.

“It’s nice. I’m not satisfied yet,” Mooney said, via The Gadsen Times. “I don’t plan on getting satisfied yet. I have a lot more in the tank that has been hidden. Hopefully I can let all of that out this year.”

Bears fans are hoping for that, too.

List

3 burning questions for Bears ahead of 2022 season View 4 items

List