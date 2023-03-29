Bears WR Darnell Mooney eyeing No. 0 jersey

The NFL approved a rule change proposal by the Philadelphia Eagles that allows NFL players to wear No. 0. This will be the first time since 1973 that players are allowed to wear the number.

It didn’t take long for the Jacksonville Jaguars to announce that wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be donning the new number and others will soon follow suit. Which raises the question: Which Chicago Bears player will be the one to make the switch to No. 0?

It sounds like it might be wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

After the rule change was announced, Mooney took to Twitter to share a cryptic response that certainly seems to indicate he’s considering it.

Mooney has worn No. 11 since he was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Mooney wore No. 3 during his college days at Tulane, but he’s never donned No. 0, which would be a new chapter.

