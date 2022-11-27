Bears WR Darnell Mooney doubtful to return with ankle injury

The injuries are beginning to pile up for the Chicago Bears. After losing safety Eddie Jackson to a leg injury, wide receiver Darnell Mooney is the latest player to exit the game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury. Mooney got rolled up on during a run play in the third quarter, injuring his ankle and needed help getting off the field. He went straight to the locker room and is officially listed as doubtful to return.

The Bears top receiver hasn’t missed a regular season game in his career. His only injury of note came back in 2020 when he was forced out of the team’s season finale against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. Mooney leads the Bears in receiving this season with 40 catches for 493 yards. He also has two touchdowns.

With Mooney sidelined, the Bears will rely on Equanimeous St. Brown, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones Jr., Byron Pringle, and Dante Pettis the rest of the way at the receiver position. They currently trail the Jets 24-10 in the second half.

