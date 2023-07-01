Bears WR Chase Claypool believes it’ll be ‘night and day’ difference in 2023

While the Chicago Bears are coming off a three-win season, there’s plenty of optimism and excitement heading into the 2023 season.

Receiver Chase Claypool, who recently was in the United Kingdom working with kids, believes it will be a “night and day” difference last season to this year, where they’ve added some impact players to help contribute.

“I truly believe that this year from last year will be a night and day difference,” he said, via talk Sport 2. “I think fans will be loving the next year. I’m excited, obviously with the additions we had in the offseason, but just being able to stack that knowledge from last season, all those learning and growth spurts we had to go through to this season is going to be great.”

👏 "It will be a night and day difference from last year!" 🔥 "It's an exciting and dynamic team!" Wide receiver @ChaseClaypool previews the NFL season for the @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/0BAn6gMxbA — talkSPORT 2 (@talkSPORT2) June 29, 2023

The Bears have an opportunity to make strides in a wide-open NFC North, and they’ve got the pieces in place to get it done. Claypool promised strides on both offense and defense, and believes they’re a team to watch this season.

“It’s an exciting and dynamic team altogether,” Claypool said. “Offense is going to be explosive, defense is going to be playmakers. I think we’re going to be a fun team to watch, and I think we’re not going to back down from anyone.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire