Bears WR Byron Pringle to miss time with quad injury

After a mostly healthy start to training camp, the Chicago Bears have started to rack up a number of injuries, including several to their top wide receivers.

Perhaps the most significant is Byron Pringle, who head coach Matt Eberflus said has a quad injury that will force him to miss some time. While the receiver room is wide open behind Darnell Mooney, Pringle was considered to be the WR2.

While rookie Velus Jones Jr. is considered day-to-day, Eberflus said Pringle will be out “a little bit longer.” While he doesn’t foresee it carrying into the regular season, Eberflus remained firm that there’s no timetable for Pringle’s return.

The Bears have several injuries to their top wide receivers, including Pringle, Jones and N’Keal Harry. Harry left Saturday’s practice with what appeared to be a significant leg injury. He needed to be helped off the field by teammates and trainers. Eberflus doesn’t know the extent of his injury yet.

