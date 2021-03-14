Bears WR Allen Robinson has ‘zero plans’ to sign franchise tag anytime soon

There’s arguably no one more deserving of a contract extension than Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has been advocating for an extension with the Bears since last season. Robinson has said before that he’d like to finish his career in Chicago, but contract negotiations stalled last September, which left Robinson’s future in doubt.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson last Tuesday, ensuring that he’d remain in Chicago through 2021. Chicago has until July 15 to work out a contract extension with Robinson before he’ll play under the tag for the 2021 season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Robinson has “zero plans to sign his franchise tag in the immediate future.” Which isn’t a surprise given Robinson has made his feelings about the franchise tag perfectly clear.

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson has zero plans to sign his franchise tag in the immediate future. (Via @JFowlerESPN on ESPN) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 14, 2021

The franchise tag gives general manager Ryan Pace a little longer to work on a long-term extension. With the Bears’ salary cap set at $190 million for 2021 — which includes cap carryover from the previous season — it’s going to be difficult for Pace to make many big moves.

Chicago has already parted ways with cornerback Buster Skrine and right tackle Bobby Massie. They also restructured the contracts of edge rusher Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and left guard Cody Whitehair, converting their base salaries for the 2021 season into bonuses to free up $23 million in cap space ahead of the new league year.

While we’re still a ways out from the July 15 deadline for the Bears and Robinson to come to terms before the tag is set, it’s hard to imagine that both sides are anywhere close to an agreement. There’s also the tag-and-trade option, where Pace could deal Robinson in an effort to collect draft capital and free up cap space in the process.

