Bears WR Allen Robinson is prime candidate for franchise tag

One of the biggest challenges Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and the rest of the NFL will face is navigating the league’s salary cap, which is expected to decrease by roughly $18 million in 2021.

That means Pace is going to be tasked with making some difficult decisions, including cutting players and restructuring deals. Something that’s also likely been affected by the salary cap struggles is locking down receiver Allen Robinson to a contract extension. Because, let’s be honest, there isn’t anyone more deserving than Robinson based on his performance over the last two seasons.

But given the fact that Robinson and the Bears haven’t had contract discussions since last September, it doesn’t sound like that will change anytime soon. Sure, Robinson could test the free agent waters — and likely get a lucrative deal — but Chicago could have something else in mind.

Pro Football Focus examined the top candidate for getting the franchise tag this offseason. And, for the Bears, it’s simple: It’s Robinson.

There’s no projection here, as Robinson would have his own franchise tag number because of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. The tag number for each player is either the league-wide calculation for their respective position or 120% of the player’s prior-year salary — whichever is greater. Robinson’s “prior-year salary,” per the governing section of the CBA, is his full $15 million 2020 cap hit, so a tag of $18 million would come into play. The $18 million figure comes out to almost exactly 10% of the projected $180.5 million salary cap, and this could provide Robinson some leverage in negotiations with Chicago. The Bears are in a very tough spot with respect to the salary cap, and judging by their activity in the quarterback market, they likely don’t have their starter on the roster yet.

All-in-all, it doesn’t sound encouraging on the Robinson front, although the star receiver wouldn’t rule out a return to Chicago.

Story continues

“My personal opinion, if something could possibly work? Yes,” Robinson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “I’m not opposed to being back in Chicago by any means. I’ve even expressed that over the last couple of years — wanting to be the all-time leading receiver in Chicago which, I believe, I’m under 2,000 yards away from that.

“With all that being said, unfortunately we’ve come to what seems to be a fork in the road. But not even a fork. We haven’t even been given a viable option to be able to do those things that we want to do without sacrificing a ridiculous amount pretty much for the rest of my career.”

But if the Bears were to tag Robinson, something that would almost be a slap in the face for someone that has played his way into a lucrative contract extension, he wouldn’t rule out requesting a trade, ala Deshaun Watson and Stefon Diggs, saying that’s “definitely an option.”

List