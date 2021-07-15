Bears WR Allen Robinson will play out 2021 season on franchise tag

In a move that doesn’t come as a surprise, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after both sides failed to agree to terms on a long-term extension.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson earlier this offseason, which guarantees him $17.9 million in 2021, after the two sides couldn’t reach a new deal before the July 15 deadline.

There’s no doubt that Robinson has earned a second contract with the Bears, especially as he’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with inconsistent quarterback play. But Robinson wants to be paid what he feels he’s deserved, which you figure would rank among the top wideouts in the league.

Robinson is now set to hit free agency in 2022, where there should be no shortage of teams looking to secure one of the league’s most consistent wide receivers.

The scoreboard:

— 10 players tagged

— Dak Prescott, Leonard Williams, Justin Simmons and Taylor Moton get new deals.

— Marcus Williams, Marcus Maye, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson & Cam Robinson play on the tag for the 1st time.

— Brandon Scherff plays on the tag for the 2nd time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2021

The Bears could still franchise tag Robinson next season, which would cost around $22 million. And given the franchise tag should’ve given both sides some time to agree to terms, if they haven’t negotiated a long-term deal at this point, it doesn’t feel like it’s going to happen.

While Robinson will play without a long-term contract in place, he said last month that he plans to report to training camp on time, and there doesn’t appear to be any threat of a holdout.

