Bears WR Allen Robinson plans to play Sunday night vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears have been without wide receiver Allen Robinson for the last month as he nurses a hamstring injury suffered back in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And while it’s felt like Robinson might not play for the rest of the season, it looks like he’s trending in the right direction to make his return as the Bears travel to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Robinson has been a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, which puts him in a position to play Sunday night against the Packers. While there’s no guarantee he’ll play, Robinson says he expects to suit up on Sunday.

“That’s the plan,” Robinson said. “So everything is trending in the right direction. We’ll just continue to see how this week goes.”

Robinson dealt with a minor ankle injury earlier this season, which sidelined him in practice but didn’t cost him to miss any games. But Robinson understands it’s part of the territory.

“Having to deal with those, unfortunately, is part of the game,” Robinson said. “I was able to put together two fully healthy seasons. I played every game for two straight years. Running into that is unfortunate, but I’m being able to just push through it and bounce back.”

It’s been a rough season for Robinson, who’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Bears. But Robinson’s production has been disappointing. In nine games, Robinson has 30 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown, which is a far cry from his output over the last two years.

“Seasons like this are tough,” Robinson said. “They’re extremely tough. But again, being able to try to compartmentalize all of it and put certain things to the side and try to focus on the main things, which are continuing to improve, figuring out how to get better, figuring out how to possibly change the result that’s happening and figure out how to continue to put yourself in a position to ultimately do what you want to do, and that’s win the game.”

Considering the Bears have been without two of their top three wideouts in Robinson and Marquise Goodwin over the last couple of weeks, getting Robinson back would be huge for this offense.

