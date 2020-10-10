Bears WR Allen Robinson leads the NFL in receiving yards right now

In case Bears general manager Ryan Pace has missed it, receiver Allen Robinson has been absolutely thriving this season. While he hasn’t been perfect, Robinson has shown why he deserves a contract extension that continues to elude him.

In Thursday’s primetime contest against the Buccaneers, Robinson had a career-high 10 receptions for 90 yards. It was the third straight game where Robinson has recorded 90 receiving yards, the first time he’s accomplished that in his career.

Through five games this season, Robinson has 35 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. His 421 receiving yards leads the NFL through Week 5. Although, to be fair, the Bears and Buccaneers are the only teams that have played five games ahead of Sunday.

Robinson is just ahead Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (403), DK Metcalf (403), Dallas’ Amari Cooper (401) and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (397), who have yet to play in Week 5.

After five games, Robinson is on track for 112 catches for 1,347 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.