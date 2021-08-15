Bears WR Allen Robinson lands at No. 87 on Top 100 Players of 2021

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is one of the NFL’s most underrated receivers. He also happens to be one of the most disrespected players on NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list.

Robinson is the first Bears player to appear on the Top 100 Players of 2021 list, clocking in at No. 87. That’s just six spots lower than his No. 93 ranking a year ago. And it’s still far too low for a player of Robinson’s caliber.

Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, which marked his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. The feat itself is impressive. But it’s even more impressive given Robinson thrived in one of the worst offenses in the NFL with two of the most inconsistent quarterbacks.

Robinson has been the most consistent player on Chicago’s offense for the last three years, and he’ll be going for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2021.

Unfortunately, the Bears were unable to reach a long-term deal with Robinson, which isn’t encouraging for his future beyond this season.

List