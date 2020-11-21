How has Bears WR Allen Robinson fared after first 10 weeks?
There hasn’t been much to love about the Chicago Bears’ offense this season. And, once again, it’s been receiver Allen Robinson that has saved this from being an entire dumpster fire of an offensive unit.
Here’s how Robinson has fared in his first 10 games this season.
Week 1: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
In the season opener, Robinson caught five passes on nine targets for 74 yards in the Week 1 win over the Lions.
Week 2: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson had his worst game of the season with three catches on nine targets for just 33 yards. It just so happened to be the same week that his contract dispute went public.
Week 3: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson rebounded with his best performance of the season tying his season-high with 10 receptions on 13 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons.
Week 4: Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Robinson posted back-to-back 100-yard games with his seven catches on 10 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in Week 4.
Week 5: Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Robinson matched a season-high 10 receptions on 16 targets for 90 yards against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.
Week 6: Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson had five catches on nine targets for 53 yards against the Panthers.
Week 7: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson caught all four balls thrown his way for 70 yards in a losing effort against the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
Week 8: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Robinson had six catches on seven targets for 87 yards in a losing effort to the Saints in Week 8.
Week 9: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
AP Photo/Ben Margot
Robinson had seven receptions on nine targets for 81 yards in another loss to the Titans in Week 9.
Week 10: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
In a disappointing effort against the Vikings, Robinson hauled in six receptions on nine targets for 43 yards.