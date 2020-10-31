Bears WR Allen Robinson expected to play vs. Saints after clearing concussion protocol

Allen Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play tomorrow vs. the Saints. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 31, 2020





The Chicago Bears will be at their strongest when they kick off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. No. 1 Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday after exiting last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and he’s expected to suit up in this pivotal NFC matchup.

It’s obviously a big boost to the Chicago offense. Robinson has been targeted 70 times this season, nearly as often as the next two highest-targeted Bears combined (Jimmy Graham and Darnell Mooney have seen 79 passes sent their way). Spotty as both Bears quarterbacks have played, both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky have had success throwing to Robinson.

Robinson caught 10 of 16 passes against the Saints in last year’s game at Soldier Field, gaining 87 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown catch. It wasn’t enough in the 36-25 Saints victory, but he should receive plenty of targets again if he plays on Sunday. The New Orleans pass defense has been awful, allowing 17 touchdown passes through seven games.