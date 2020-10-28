Bears WR Allen Robinson is in concussion protocol this week

The Chicago Bears offense has been abysmal this season. And that’s even with one of game’s most underrated wide receivers in Allen Robinson.

But heading into a pivotal Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints, Robinson’s status is in jeopardy. Which can only mean bad things for an already disappointing offense.

Robinson left Monday night’s game early after his head hit the turf, where he was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy confirmed that Robinson is in concussion protocol this week, which means there’s a good chance the Bears will be without Robinson against the Saints.

“It’s like a lot of these other teams when they lose a star player on any side of the ball—it’s always going to hurt you,” Nagy told reporters Wednesday. “You look at it from the defensive perspective. There’s a lot of games that we go into where these teams have got to change their game plan as to how they’re going to play against him. So from our end, when we’re talking about scheming, we have to make sure that we’re scheming for both sides of it. We have to be prepared that he is playing. And then we’ve got to be prepared that he’s not playing.”

If Robinson can’t go on Sunday, that leaves rookie Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims, Ted Ginn Jr. and Riley Ridley to step up in his absence.

“That’s the reason why these guys behind him work hard every single day, is that if they ever get that chance, that’s going to be their time to shine,” Nagy said. “I’ve always been a believer [that] injuries are a part of the game. That’s what happens. You can’t complain about it. We talk about complaints kill culture. You can’t do that. You can’t complain. You’ve got to get the next guy up. You’ve got to get ’em prepared and he’s got to go play and we’ve got to coach. It is what it is. We’ll be ready to go either way.”