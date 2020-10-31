Bears WR Allen Robinson clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs. Saints

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears won’t be without their top offensive weapon heading into an important NFC showdown against the New Orleans Saints.

Receiver Allen Robinson, who didn’t practice all week, has officially cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Saints. Robinson left last Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter after hitting his head on the turf.


The Bears will face a Saints secondary that has been struggling this season, and Robinson could be in for a big day on Sunday. New Orleans’ secondary has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 66% of their passes and has also allowed a league-most 17 touchdown passes through these first seven weeks.