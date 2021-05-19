Bears WR Allen Robinson benefits most from arrival of QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears went out and traded up to land quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick, a franchise-altering move that will have positive repercussions on Matt Nagy’s offense.

If there’s one person that serves to benefit the most from Fields’ addition, it’s wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has been cursed with mediocre quarterbacks for his entire NFL career.

And when you look at what Robinson was able to accomplish with the likes of Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles and Blake Bortles, you can’t help but wonder how much better he could be with a good — or even great — quarterback like Fields.

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson had this to say about the impact of Fields’ addition of Robinson:

The arrival of Justin Fields will greatly benefit Robinson, who is playing on the one-year franchise tag. Whenever the Bears deem Fields ready to start, the rookie out of Ohio State represents a serious upgrade over the quarterbacks Robinson has played with over three seasons in Chicago. Despite the often shaky quarterback play, Robinson still managed to post impressive numbers, catching 102 passes for 1,250 yards last season. Whether Robinson is a Bear beyond 2021 remains to be seen, but the (expected eventual) emergence of Fields might convince Robinson to stick around a while longer.

Robinson probably won’t get to play with Fields from the start of the season to the end, as the plan is to develop Fields behind Andy Dalton. But you figure it’s only a matter of time before Fields earns the starting job and makes Robinson’s life a heck of a lot easier.

