Bears WR Allen Robinson has accepted his franchise tag

Alyssa Barbieri
1 min read
Chicago Bears fans needed some good news after a couple of tumultuous days where hype surrounding Russell Wilson turned into an Andy Dalton signing and where Chicago is set to release cornerback Kyle Fuller.

While the Bears might not have the star quarterback they were seeking, they have locked down their best offensive player in receiver Allen Robinson, who officially accepted his franchise tag, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Robinson was initially hesitant about signing his franchise tag. Now that he’s accepted it, he’s set to make $18 million in 2021.

More to come.

List

2021 Chicago Bears free agency tracker

