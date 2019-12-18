Is Bears WR Allen Robinson a 2020 Pro Bowl snub?

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has been the heartbeat of Chicago's offense since Week 1 when he kicked off the team's 100th season with seven catches for 102 yards against the Packers.

His opening-night performance was a preview of what's become Robinson's breakout season in Chicago after signing a lucrative three-year, $42 million contract with the club in free agency in 2018. It was a risky transaction by general manager Ryan Pace considering Robinson was coming off a torn ACL in Jacksonville a season earlier.

Now two years removed from his injury and fully acclimated in coach Matt Nagy's offense, Robinson enters Week 16's game against the Chiefs with 83 catches, 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns. He's the first Bears receiver to top the 1,000-yard mark in a season since Alshon Jeffery did it in 2014.

For as valuable as Robinson's been to the Bears in 2019, has his season been Pro Bowl-worthy?

Robinson wasn't one of the four NFC pass-catchers who were named to the 2020 Pro Bowl on Tuesday night, nor was he picked as an alternate for the game. And while it may feel like a snub-job to Bears fans, the reality is A-Rob's season just hasn't been productive enough to leapfrog the other NFC receivers who made the cut.

For example, Michael Thomas (Saints) is 11 receptions away from breaking Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record after recording 133 catches for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. He's having a historic year.

And Thomas isn't the only NFC player who's outplayed Robinson.

Chris Godwin (Buccanneers) has only three more catches than Robinson but has turned nearly the same number of receptions into 1,333 yards and nine scores. Then there's his teammate, Mike Evans, who has 16 fewer catches than A-Rob but, remarkably, has 134 more yards. Lastly, Julio Jones (Falcons) is having a pretty similar year statistically -- 82/1,150/7 -- but has earned the right to get the nod for his resume and popularity.

Robinson's catch total ranks tied for seventh in the NFC. His yardage ranks 10th and his touchdowns are tied for ninth.

Simply put, he just hasn't done enough, even though he's been great.

Bears fans haven't had much to brag about in 2019, but Robinson is an exception. He's having one of the best years by a receiver in the NFL, but with the NFC being so loaded at the position, his omission from this year's Pro Bowl is understandable and correct.

