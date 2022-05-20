Bears are the worst team in the NFL, per ESPN’s FPI rankings

While there’s not a lot of confidence in the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 season, they have a favorable schedule that should at least save them from being the worst team in the league, right? Apparently not.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL heading into 2022. When breaking things down, Chicago’s offense ranks 31st — better than only the Atlanta Falcons — while the defense is 30th in the league.

The Bears have a 14% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN’s FPI rankings. That’s tied for the highest odds with the New York Jets with the Houston Texans (11%), Jacksonville Jaguars (9%) and Falcons (9%) behind them.

Given the concerns on offense, it’s not surprising to see the Bears rated among the worst in the NFL. Especially with questions about how Justin Fields will be impacted in all of this. But considering the moves made on defense this offseason — including the additions of rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker — it’s surprising to find Chicago ranked 30th, even if they did lose Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks.

2022 Football Power Index ratings and rankings! The rating itself indicates approximately how much better or worse — in points — that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field. It is a predictive rating. pic.twitter.com/9oDRKm8nKR — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) May 17, 2022

Here’s what ESPN had to say:

ESPN’s FPI is down on Justin Fields after a pretty brutal rookie season in which he finished with the worst QBR among qualifying quarterbacks in the league. Edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Allen Robinson II are both gone, and while there are still a few good players remaining in the defensive front — including edge rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith — there isn’t a whole lot other strengths on the Bears’ roster.

Story continues

When looking at Chicago’s 2022 schedule, it’s safe to say the Bears won’t finish with the worst record in the league. Even with questions on offense and defense. They’ll face the likes of the Detroit Lions (twice), New York Giants, Texans, Jets and Falcons, which are all more than winnable games.

Then again, with Chicago ranked the worst team in the NFL, there’s nowhere to go but up.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List