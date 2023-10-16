Bears’ worst offensive players in Week 6 loss vs. Vikings, per PFF

The Chicago Bears (1-5) were defeated by the Minnesota (2-4), 40-20, on Sunday, which marked the team’s 15th loss in the last 16 games. The team also hasn’t won a home game since Sept. 25, 2022.

While Chicago’s defense did its job — allowing a season-low 19 points — the offense never found a rhythm and mustered just 13 points after averaging 34 points in the past two games. To make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb that’s expected to keep him out for a little bit.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 6 loss. Here are the lowest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

20. C Cody Whitehair

PFF grade: 37.3

19. LG Teven Jenkins

PFF grade: 45.3

18. WR Tyler Scott

PFF grade: 53.2

17. LT Larry Borom

PFF grade: 56.3

15. TE Cole Kmet

PFF grade: 56.6

15. QB Tyson Bagent

PFF grade: 56.6

14. WR Trent Taylor

PFF grade: 58.7

13. RG Nate Davis

PFF grade: 59.0

12. RB Darrynton Evans

PFF grade: 60.4

11. QB Justin Fields

PFF grade: 61.0

