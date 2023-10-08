Bears’ worst offensive players in Week 5 win vs. Commanders, per PFF

The Chicago Bears (1-4) defeated the Washington Commanders (2-3), 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, which snapped the team’s 14-game losing streak.

Chicago dominated the first half with strong outings on offense and a strong stand on defense, leading 27-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, the Bears didn’t choke away their lead — although there was a scare in the third quarter.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 5 win. Here are the lowest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

19. LG Ja'Tyre Carter

PFF grade: 30.1

18. LT Larry Borom

PFF grade: 44.3

17. WR Darnell Mooney

PFF grade: 51.0

PFF grade: 51.7

15. TE Robert Tonyan

PFF grade: 52.9

14. WR Tyler Scott

PFF grade: 53.3

13. WR Equanimeous St. Brown

PFF grade: 53.4

12. RG Nate Davis

PFF grade: 58.0

11. RB Khalil Herbert

PFF grade: 58.7

