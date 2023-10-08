Bears’ worst offensive players in Week 5 win vs. Commanders, per PFF
The Chicago Bears (1-4) defeated the Washington Commanders (2-3), 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, which snapped the team’s 14-game losing streak.
Chicago dominated the first half with strong outings on offense and a strong stand on defense, leading 27-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, the Bears didn’t choke away their lead — although there was a scare in the third quarter.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 5 win. Here are the lowest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
19. LG Ja'Tyre Carter
PFF grade: 30.1
18. LT Larry Borom
PFF grade: 44.3
17. WR Darnell Mooney
PFF grade: 51.0
16. C/LG Cody Whitehair
PFF grade: 51.7
15. TE Robert Tonyan
PFF grade: 52.9
14. WR Tyler Scott
PFF grade: 53.3
13. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
PFF grade: 53.4
12. RG Nate Davis
PFF grade: 58.0
11. RB Khalil Herbert
PFF grade: 58.7