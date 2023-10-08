Bears’ worst defensive players in Week 5 win vs. Commanders, per PFF
The Chicago Bears (1-4) defeated the Washington Commanders (2-3), 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, which snapped the team’s 14-game losing streak.
Chicago dominated the first half with strong outings on offense and a strong stand on defense, leading 27-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, the Bears didn’t choke away their lead — although there was a scare in the third quarter.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 5 win. Here are the lowest-graded Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
20. DE Dominique Robinson
PFF grade: 37.6
19. S Elijah Hicks
PFF grade: 39.3
18. S Jaquan Brisker
PFF grade: 40.6
17. DT Justin Jones
PFF grade: 43.7
16. LB Jack Sanborn
PFF grade: 47.9
15. LB Tremaine Edmunds
PFF grade: 50.5
14. DE Yannick Ngakoue
PFF grade: 55.0
13. DE Rasheem Green
PFF grade: 55.4
12. DT Zacch Pickens
PFF grade: 58.4
11. CB Tyrique Stevenson
PFF grade: 58.7