Bears’ worst defensive players in Week 5 win vs. Commanders, per PFF

The Chicago Bears (1-4) defeated the Washington Commanders (2-3), 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, which snapped the team’s 14-game losing streak.

Chicago dominated the first half with strong outings on offense and a strong stand on defense, leading 27-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, the Bears didn’t choke away their lead — although there was a scare in the third quarter.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 5 win. Here are the lowest-graded Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

20. DE Dominique Robinson

PFF grade: 37.6

19. S Elijah Hicks

PFF grade: 39.3

18. S Jaquan Brisker

PFF grade: 40.6

17. DT Justin Jones

PFF grade: 43.7

16. LB Jack Sanborn

PFF grade: 47.9

15. LB Tremaine Edmunds

PFF grade: 50.5

14. DE Yannick Ngakoue

PFF grade: 55.0

13. DE Rasheem Green

PFF grade: 55.4

12. DT Zacch Pickens

PFF grade: 58.4

11. CB Tyrique Stevenson

PFF grade: 58.7

