Bears’ worst 11 offensive players in Week 12, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Jets, 31-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-9 on the season.

It was an ugly game for the Bears, who were already down quarterback Justin Fields, who’s been nursing a separated left shoulder. Trevor Siemian got the starting nod, where he quickly led the offense on two scoring drives. But it was all downhill from there. To make matters worse, an already shorthanded defense lost Eddie Jackson (foot) and the offense lost Darnell Mooney (ankle) to injury.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 12 loss. Here are the bottom 11 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

RB Trestan Ebner

Grade: 60.0

OL Michael Schofield

Grade: 60.0

TE Ryan Griffin

Grade: 60.0

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Grade: 59.0

RB Darrynton Evans

Grade: 58.2

TE Cole Kmet

Grade: 57.7

OL Riley Reiff

Grade: 56.0

OL Cody Whitehair

Grade: 53.2

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Grade: 52.8

WR Darnell Mooney

Grade: 51.8

QB Trevor Siemian

Grade: 33.1

