Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in Week 16, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 35-13, on Sunday to drop to 3-12 on the season.
It was a tale of two halves for the Bears, who carried a 10-6 lead into halftime against one of the NFL’s best teams. But the Bills outscored them 29-3 in the second half, including two touchdown drives to open the third quarter, to cruise to an easy win.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 16 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
WR N'Keal Harry
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 58.7
OL Dieter Eiselen
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 57.9
RB David Montgomery
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 56.5
OL Riley Reiff
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 56.3
OL Michael Schofield
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 54.5
WR Dante Pettis
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 53.1
TE Cole Kmet
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 50.8
RB Khalil Herbert
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 49.1
OL Larry Borom
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Grade: 48.6
OL Sam Mustipher
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 47.4
