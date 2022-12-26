Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in Week 16, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 35-13, on Sunday to drop to 3-12 on the season.

It was a tale of two halves for the Bears, who carried a 10-6 lead into halftime against one of the NFL’s best teams. But the Bills outscored them 29-3 in the second half, including two touchdown drives to open the third quarter, to cruise to an easy win.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 16 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

WR N'Keal Harry

Grade: 58.7

OL Dieter Eiselen

Grade: 57.9

RB David Montgomery

Grade: 56.5

OL Riley Reiff

Grade: 56.3

OL Michael Schofield

Grade: 54.5

WR Dante Pettis

Grade: 53.1

TE Cole Kmet

Grade: 50.8

RB Khalil Herbert

Grade: 49.1

OL Larry Borom

Grade: 48.6

OL Sam Mustipher

Grade: 47.4

