Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in Week 17, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 41-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-13 on the season.

It was an embarrassing effort by the Bears, who struggled both on offense and defense in their worst game of the season. After jumping out to a 10-7 lead, Chicago was outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 17 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

LT Braxton Jones

Grade: 59.6

TE Ryan Griffin

Grade: 55.4

TE Cole Kmet

Grade: 55.2

WR Chase Claypool

Grade: 52.5

WR Dante Pettis

Grade: 51.9

WR Byron Pringle

Grade: 51.3

TE Trevon Wesco

Grade: 49.3

RT Riley Reiff

Grade: 46.6

QB Justin Fields

Grade: 45.8

RG Dieter Eiselen

Grade: 38.2

