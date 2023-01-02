Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in Week 17, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 41-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-13 on the season.
It was an embarrassing effort by the Bears, who struggled both on offense and defense in their worst game of the season. After jumping out to a 10-7 lead, Chicago was outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 17 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
LT Braxton Jones
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
Grade: 59.6
TE Ryan Griffin
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 55.4
TE Cole Kmet
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Grade: 55.2
WR Chase Claypool
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Grade: 52.5
WR Dante Pettis
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Grade: 51.9
WR Byron Pringle
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 51.3
TE Trevon Wesco
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 49.3
RT Riley Reiff
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 46.6
QB Justin Fields
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Grade: 45.8
RG Dieter Eiselen
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 38.2