Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.

It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Overall grade: 38.2

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Overall grade: 43.8

23. WR Nsimba Webster

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 51.9

22. TE Lachlan Pitts

USA Today Sports

Overall grade: 52.2

21. FB Robert Burns

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 52.3

20. TE Stephen Carlson

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 53.8

19. LG Alex Leatherwood

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Overall grade: 55.1

18. WR Isaiah Ford

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 57.1

17. RB Travis Homer

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Overall grade: 57.2

16. RG Gabriel Houy

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 58.0

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire