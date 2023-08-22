Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.
It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
25. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Overall grade: 38.2
24. QB P.J. Walker
Overall grade: 43.8
23. WR Nsimba Webster
Overall grade: 51.9
22. TE Lachlan Pitts
Overall grade: 52.2
21. FB Robert Burns
Overall grade: 52.3
20. TE Stephen Carlson
Overall grade: 53.8
19. LG Alex Leatherwood
Overall grade: 55.1
18. WR Isaiah Ford
Overall grade: 57.1
17. RB Travis Homer
Overall grade: 57.2
16. RG Gabriel Houy
Overall grade: 58.0
