Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in 2022, per PFF
The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears offense had its share of struggles, including along the offensive line and at wide receiver, which is reflected in these grades.
Here are the worst 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 85 snaps) and what their grades were.
RT Riley Reiff
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 64.3
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 64.2
C Sam Mustipher
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Grade: 63.4
WR Byron Pringle
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.9
WR Chase Claypool
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 62.0
C Lucas Patrick
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 55.9
FB Khari Blasingame
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 59.6
WR Dante Pettis
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 53.3
TE Ryan Griffin
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 52.7
RB Trestan Ebner
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 52.5
[listicle id=528082]
[listicle id=528062]