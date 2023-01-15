Bears’ worst 10 offensive players in 2022, per PFF

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears offense had its share of struggles, including along the offensive line and at wide receiver, which is reflected in these grades.

Here are the worst 10 Bears offensive players (minimum 85 snaps) and what their grades were.

RT Riley Reiff

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 64.3

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 64.2

C Sam Mustipher

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Grade: 63.4

WR Byron Pringle

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 62.9

WR Chase Claypool

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 62.0

C Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Grade: 55.9

FB Khari Blasingame

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Grade: 59.6

WR Dante Pettis

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 53.3

TE Ryan Griffin

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 52.7

RB Trestan Ebner

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 52.5

[listicle id=528082]

[listicle id=528062]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire