Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 16, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 35-13, on Sunday to drop to 3-12 on the season.
It was a tale of two halves for the Bears, who carried a 10-6 lead into halftime against one of the NFL’s best teams. But the Bills outscored them 29-3 in the second half, including two touchdown drives to open the third quarter, to cruise to an easy win.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 16 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 64.1
DT Mike Pennel
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 59.1
LB Joe Thomas
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 57.2
CB Josh Blackwell
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 56.2
DE Trevis Gipson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 54.8
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 51.2
S Jaquan Brisker
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 44.3
DT Andrew Brown
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 40.1
LB Nicholas Morrow
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 33.4
DE Taco Charlton
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 32.6
