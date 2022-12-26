Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 16, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Buffalo Bills, 35-13, on Sunday to drop to 3-12 on the season.

It was a tale of two halves for the Bears, who carried a 10-6 lead into halftime against one of the NFL’s best teams. But the Bills outscored them 29-3 in the second half, including two touchdown drives to open the third quarter, to cruise to an easy win.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 16 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Grade: 64.1

DT Mike Pennel

Grade: 59.1

LB Joe Thomas

Grade: 57.2

CB Josh Blackwell

Grade: 56.2

DE Trevis Gipson

Grade: 54.8

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Grade: 51.2

S Jaquan Brisker

Grade: 44.3

DT Andrew Brown

Grade: 40.1

LB Nicholas Morrow

Grade: 33.4

DE Taco Charlton

Grade: 32.6

