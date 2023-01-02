Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 17, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 41-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-13 on the season.

It was an embarrassing effort by the Bears, who struggled both on offense and defense in their worst game of the season. After jumping out to a 10-7 lead, Chicago was outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 17 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

DE Trevis Gipson

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Grade: 53.4

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: 50.5

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 45.8

DE Dominique Robinson

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Grade: 43.3

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Grade: 42.8

CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 39.6

CB Kyler Gordon

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Grade: 37.8

CB Josh Blackwell

USA Today Sports

Grade: 33.1

LB Nicholas Morrow

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Grade: 28.1

DT Andrew Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 25.9

[listicle id=527006]

[listicle id=526899]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire