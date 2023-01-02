Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 17, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 41-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-13 on the season.
It was an embarrassing effort by the Bears, who struggled both on offense and defense in their worst game of the season. After jumping out to a 10-7 lead, Chicago was outscored 34-0 in the final three quarters.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 17 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
DE Trevis Gipson
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Grade: 53.4
DT Armon Watts
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 50.5
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 45.8
DE Dominique Robinson
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Grade: 43.3
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
Grade: 42.8
CB Jaylon Jones
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 39.6
CB Kyler Gordon
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Grade: 37.8
CB Josh Blackwell
USA Today Sports
Grade: 33.1
LB Nicholas Morrow
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
Grade: 28.1
DT Andrew Brown
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 25.9
