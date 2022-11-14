Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 10, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.

The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

DT Mike Pennel

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 56.1

DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 55.1

S Jaquan Brisker

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 52.8

DE Kingsley Jonathan

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Grade: 50.8

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: 49.5

DT Justin Jones

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Grade: 46.9

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 45.0

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Grade: 45.0

CB Lamar Jackson

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 31.9

CB Jaylon Johnson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 28.4

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire