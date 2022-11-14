Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 10, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday to drop to 3-7 on the season.
The Bears blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and a Cairo Santos missed extra point was ultimately the difference. But Justin Fields continues to shine, as evidenced by another record-setting performance against Detroit.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 10 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
DT Mike Pennel
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 56.1
DE Trevis Gipson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 55.1
S Jaquan Brisker
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 52.8
DE Kingsley Jonathan
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Grade: 50.8
DT Armon Watts
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 49.5
DT Justin Jones
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Grade: 46.9
LB Nicholas Morrow
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 45.0
S DeAndre Houston-Carson
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Grade: 45.0
CB Lamar Jackson
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 31.9
CB Jaylon Johnson
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 28.4
