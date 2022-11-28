Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Jets, 31-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-9 on the season.
It was an ugly game for the Bears, who were already down quarterback Justin Fields, who’s been nursing a separated left shoulder. Trevor Siemian got the starting nod, where he quickly led the offense on two scoring drives. But it was all downhill from there. To make matters worse, an already shorthanded defense lost Eddie Jackson (foot) and the offense lost Darnell Mooney (ankle) to injury.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 12 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
DE Trevis Gipson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 57.5
LB Jack Sanborn
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 56.1
CB Jaylon Jones
Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 54.8
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 53.6
S Elijah Hicks
Al Bello/Getty Images
Grade: 47.0
LB Matt Adams
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 34.1
DT Armon Watts
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 29.8
DT Angelo Blackson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 29.3
CB Kindle Vildor
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 29.2
LB Joe Thomas
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 29.1