Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Jets, 31-10, on Sunday to drop to 3-9 on the season.

It was an ugly game for the Bears, who were already down quarterback Justin Fields, who’s been nursing a separated left shoulder. Trevor Siemian got the starting nod, where he quickly led the offense on two scoring drives. But it was all downhill from there. To make matters worse, an already shorthanded defense lost Eddie Jackson (foot) and the offense lost Darnell Mooney (ankle) to injury.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 12 loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 57.5

LB Jack Sanborn

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 56.1

CB Jaylon Jones

Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 54.8

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 53.6

S Elijah Hicks

Al Bello/Getty Images

Grade: 47.0

LB Matt Adams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 34.1

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: 29.8

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 29.3

CB Kindle Vildor

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 29.2

LB Joe Thomas

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 29.1

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire