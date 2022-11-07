Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 9, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, on Sunday to drop to 3-6 on the season.

But quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance, where he rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. While the defense again struggled, Fields is developing into a star before our eyes, and the offense is night-and-day from where it was in Week 6.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

S Jaquan Brisker

Grade: 58.5

CB Jaylon Johnson

Grade: 58.4

DT Justin Jones

Grade: 57.3

DT Angelo Blackson

Grade: 56.9

DE Dominique Robinson

Grade: 45.6

LB Jack Sanborn

Grade: 45.5

CB Kyler Gordon

Grade: 44.1

S Eddie Jackson

Grade: 42.6

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Grade: 41.0

CB Kindle Vildor

Grade: 25.8

