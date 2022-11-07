Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 9, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, on Sunday to drop to 3-6 on the season.
But quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance, where he rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. While the defense again struggled, Fields is developing into a star before our eyes, and the offense is night-and-day from where it was in Week 6.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
S Jaquan Brisker
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 58.5
CB Jaylon Johnson
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 58.4
DT Justin Jones
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Grade: 57.3
DT Angelo Blackson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 56.9
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 45.6
LB Jack Sanborn
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Grade: 45.5
CB Kyler Gordon
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 44.1
S Eddie Jackson
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 42.6
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 41.0
CB Kindle Vildor
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Grade: 25.8
