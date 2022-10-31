Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 8, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on Sunday to improve to 3-5 on the season, where the offense was impressive and the defense embarrassed.

While this felt like a moral victory given the progression of Justin Fields and the offense, it was an “embarrassing” day for the defense. They allowed a season-high 42 points and 440 yards of total offense, and they didn’t have an answer for the Cowboys on the ground or through the air.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 8 loss. Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

S Eddie Jackson

Grade: 58.1

DE Kingsley Jonathan

Grade: 55.4

DT Armon Watts

Grade: 49.9

CB Kyler Gordon

Grade: 49.8

DT Justin Jones

Grade: 49.2

DT Angelo Blackson

Grade: 47.9

LB Nicholas Morrow

Grade: 36.7

DT Mike Pennel

Grade: 30.1

LB Roquan Smith

Grade: 28.5

DE Dominique Robinson

Grade: 27.6

