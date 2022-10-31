Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 8, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys, 49-29, on Sunday to improve to 3-5 on the season, where the offense was impressive and the defense embarrassed.
While this felt like a moral victory given the progression of Justin Fields and the offense, it was an “embarrassing” day for the defense. They allowed a season-high 42 points and 440 yards of total offense, and they didn’t have an answer for the Cowboys on the ground or through the air.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 8 loss. Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
S Eddie Jackson
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 58.1
DE Kingsley Jonathan
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Grade: 55.4
DT Armon Watts
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 49.9
CB Kyler Gordon
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Grade: 49.8
DT Justin Jones
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Grade: 49.2
DT Angelo Blackson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 47.9
LB Nicholas Morrow
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 36.7
DT Mike Pennel
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 30.1
LB Roquan Smith
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
Grade: 28.5
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 27.6
