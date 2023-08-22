Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.
It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.
29. S Adrian Colbert
Overall grade: 29.8
28. LB Barrington Wade
Overall grade: 35.4
27. CB Jaylon Jones
Overall grade: 39.3
26. LB Mykal Walker
Overall grade: 40.2
25. LB Davion Taylor
Overall grade: 45.1
24. DE Rasheem Green
Overall grade: 45.7
23. S A.J. Thomas
Overall grade: 53.4
22. DE Jalen Harris
Overall grade: 55.7
21. CB Tyrique Stevenson
Overall grade: 56.3
20. LB Noah Sewell
Overall grade: 56.7
