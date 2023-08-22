Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in preseason loss vs. Colts, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Saturday in their second preseason game, ending Matt Eberflus’ perfect preseason streak.

It was a game that featured mainly reserves, as most starters were held out. While Chicago held Indianapolis to just seven points through the first three quarters, they allowed 17 fourth-quarter points in the loss. But there were some standout performers, including rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, rookie running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 2 preseason loss. Here are the bottom 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

29. S Adrian Colbert

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 29.8

28. LB Barrington Wade

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Overall grade: 35.4

27. CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Overall grade: 39.3

26. LB Mykal Walker

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 40.2

25. LB Davion Taylor

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Overall grade: 45.1

24. DE Rasheem Green

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Overall grade: 45.7

23. S A.J. Thomas

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 53.4

22. DE Jalen Harris

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Overall grade: 55.7

21. CB Tyrique Stevenson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Overall grade: 56.3

20. LB Noah Sewell

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Overall grade: 56.7

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire