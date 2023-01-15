Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in 2022, per PFF

The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears defense struggled immensely, due to lack of talent and injuries, and things got worse following the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. There were a lot of young players — including some elevated from the practice squad — that saw significant action down the stretch.

Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 100 snaps) and what their grades were.

LB Nicholas Morrow

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Grade: 54.0

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 53.9

CB Kyler Gordon

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Grade: 49.9

DT Armon Watts

David Berding/Getty Images

Grade: 49.2

DE Trevis Gipson

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 48.8

CB Jaylon Jones

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Grade: 48.5

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Grade: 45.9

DT Mike Pennel

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 45.8

DT Justin Jones

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 45.8

DT Angelo Blackson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 35.2

[listicle id=528082]

[listicle id=528062]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire