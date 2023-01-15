Bears’ worst 10 defensive players in 2022, per PFF
The Chicago Bears wrapped their 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. But they did land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just one reason why this offseason is gearing up to be an exciting one.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in Chicago’s 2022 season. The Bears defense struggled immensely, due to lack of talent and injuries, and things got worse following the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. There were a lot of young players — including some elevated from the practice squad — that saw significant action down the stretch.
Here are the worst 10 Bears defensive players (minimum 100 snaps) and what their grades were.
LB Nicholas Morrow
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Grade: 54.0
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 53.9
CB Kyler Gordon
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Grade: 49.9
DT Armon Watts
David Berding/Getty Images
Grade: 49.2
DE Trevis Gipson
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 48.8
CB Jaylon Jones
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Grade: 48.5
DE Dominique Robinson
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
Grade: 45.9
DT Mike Pennel
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 45.8
DT Justin Jones
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 45.8
DT Angelo Blackson
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 35.2
[listicle id=528082]
[listicle id=528062]