Bears are working out veteran OG Kelechi Osemele

The Chicago Bears have been busy as can be working to upgrade their offensive line with young talent recently, most notably with claiming former 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. But they are also reportedly looking at veterans too, including another former Raider who has been out of football for the last year.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the Bears brought in veteran guard Kelechi Osemele for a workout on Thursday. Osemele last played in the NFL in 2020 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Interesting workout today: Veteran and versatile OL Kelechi Osemele worked out with the #Bears, I’m told. Comeback? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2022

Osemele was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He played four seasons with the Ravens, helping them win Super Bowl XLVII as a rookie. Osemele signed with the Raiders in 2016 and elevated his game to a Pro-Bowl level. Osemele was an All-Pro in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

His last two years in the league were spent with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, and 2020, respectively, where injuries shortened both seasons. Osemele was notably cut by the Jets in 2019 due to a standoff regarding his desire to get shoulder surgery. He then played five games with the Chiefs before being lost for the season due to a knee injury. The 33-year old has been out of football since.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has some history with Osemele, playing a role in acquiring him from the Jets when he was the team’s executive director of player personnel. He and the Bears are turning over every leaf to see where they can improve on the line. Osemele has had time to get healthy and perhaps he gets a shot to restart his career in Chicago.

