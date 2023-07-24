Bears working out TE Roger Carter Jr.

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for for training camp this week, and it sounds like they could be welcoming a new face to the roster.

The Bears are working out former Los Angeles Rams tight end Roger Carter Jr. on Monday, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Carter signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State in 2022. Last season, he appeared in just one game, playing mostly on special teams. After signing a reserve/future deal with Los Angeles this offseason, the team waived him in March.

The Bears are set at tight end with Cole Kmet and newcomer Robert Tonyan. But there should be competition during training camp for what should be a third tight end spot.

If Carter were to sign with Chicago, he’d compete with Stephen Carlson, Chase Allen and Jake Tonges for that job.

