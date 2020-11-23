The Bears are getting back to work after a bye week and one of the tasks they’ll be dealing with is figuring out who will start at quarterback against the Packers next Sunday night.

Nick Foles was called day-to-day last week after he hurt his right hip and glute in a Monday night loss to the Vikings, but head coach Matt Nagy said at a Monday press conference that the team is still “working through” who will play in Week 12. Mitchell Trubisky has been inactive the last couple of weeks because of a right shoulder injury.

If one quarterback is healthy and the other isn’t, there won’t be much of a decision for the Bears to make. When speaking to reporters last week, Nagy did not rule out making a switch back to Trubisky if both quarterbacks are healthy.

Trubisky last started in Week 3 and was pulled for Foles in a comeback win over the Falcons. They won two of their first three games with Foles in the lineup, but they’ve lost four straight and only put up 149 yards in their Week 10 loss to the Vikings.

Bears working through quarterback decision after bye week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk