Bears working out a group of running backs, including Lamar Miller

The Chicago Bears lost an important offensive weapon when Tarik Cohen suffered a torn ACL during last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, effectively ending his fourth season.

While Bears head coach Matt Nagy has expressed his faith in the current crop of running backs on the roster to step in, it certainly doesn’t hurt to turn to the free-agent market for some veteran options.

The Bears worked out a group of running backs on Wednesday, including veteran Lamar Miller, who spent the last four seasons with the Houston Texans, according to the transactions wire.

Today's tryout/visit list includes … • The Bears working out RB Lamar Miller.

• The Broncos hosting DT Timmy Jernigan. pic.twitter.com/p3TF3JeVHJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2020





Chicago also worked out Jonathan Williams, Dalyn Dawkins and Tavien Feaster.

Miller is certainly the best option on the market, but he’s coming off a torn ACL suffered last preseason. Miller spent the three seasons before that as the lead ball for the Texans, where he tallied 2,934 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns. He’s also a weapon in the passing game, something the Bears are losing with Cohen. Miller had 92 receptions for 678 yards and five touchdowns during his time in Houston.

The Bears would do well to bring in a veteran running back behind starter David Montgomery. The rest of the current running backs room includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce.